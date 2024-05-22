Community Connection Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024
Open Lines on today’s episode of Community Connection! Join us as we cover a multitude of topics with our listeners including politics, Black leadership in Indianapolis, and much more!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson
