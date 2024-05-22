IMS President Doug Boles Asks Race Fans to Plan Ahead for Indy 500

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Whether it’s your first time going to the Indianapolis 500, or you’ve been to the race before, it never hurts to plan ahead.

IMS President Doug Boles held a press conference Wednesday to give fans an idea on what to expect come race day. “We’ve been tracking up on attendance pretty much all year,” said Boles. “My guess is we’ll be at least 15,000 more people in the venue this year than last.”

The increase in attendance means more cars could be headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday morning, which could cause more traffic jams. Boles asks for all fans to be patient when it comes to getting to the track this Sunday, and also recommends leaving early. Parking passes are also sold out, according to Boles, meaning if you don’t have one you should be prepared to find alternative parking.

When you actually enter the speedway, Boles says you won’t have to empty your pockets thanks to new metal detectors that were used for the first time last year. If you do have something on you that isn’t allowed in the track, the detectors will pick it up even if it’s kept in your pockets.

Boles also reminds customers that the Speedway does not accept cash. If you want to buy anything while you’re there, make sure you can pay electronically.

