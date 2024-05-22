PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy Award-winning singer Andra Day is back with new music, and she just sat down in an exclusive interview with WZAK to talk about it!



Andra Day is an artist with many accolades. Her music has garnered multi-platinum success. She has three Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award. Her latest album CASSANDRA dropped May 9th and is available wherever you stream your music.

“I just pray for people.” – Andra Day On Super Bowl controversay

Radio legends Sam Sylk & Bijou star (Monday through Friday, 10a-3p on 93.1 WZAK) spoke at length with the accomplished artist. Among a variety of topics, Day spoke candidly about why it’s been nine years since her last album and what fans can expect from her latest project.

When speaking on her reaction to the comments on social media following Day’s rendition of Lift Every Voice And Sing at the Super Bowl, she said, “Honestly I didn’t even become super privy to all the controversy or whatever until later. But I also was like, bro, white people, those white people, will find a way to be mad at Black people doing black things in any space… It’s crazy to even try to cater to that. I just pray for people.”

A bit later when Bijou asked if Day was reaching all of her goals (in entertainment), she responded, “I’m reaching some of those goals. I have superseded some of those goals. Especially spiritually.”

Andra Day Talks New Album, Super Bowl Performance & More! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com