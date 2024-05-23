Listen Live
Community Connection Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

Published on May 23, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we discuss Marion County’s 5 deadliest zip codes and what needs to happen to change that fact. Then, even on his birthday, he’s here! The Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges returns with a word from the wide world of sports!

