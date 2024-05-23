Listen Live
Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo Ahead Of Sentencing

Published on May 23, 2024

A federal judge has ordered former City State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, to forfeit her condo in Longboat Key, Florida.

The ruling comes after Mosby was found guilty of perjury and mortgage fraud. The government says Mosby will have to forfeit 90% of the proceeds to the federal government.

Prosecutors said she lied about a vacation home mortgage and COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

Mosby’s lawyers said she has been renting out the condo for additional income. The judge said the former top prosecutor would not have been able to obtain the mortgage without her false gift letter.

Mosby’s sentencing was set to begin Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Judge Denies Marilyn Mosby’s Motion To Be Acquitted In Mortgage Fraud Case

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury

 

