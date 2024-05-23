Listen Live
New Albany Police Officer Accused of Stalking

Published on May 23, 2024

New Albany Police Officer Arrested

Source: Indiana State Police

NEW ALBANY, Ind.–Stalking and interference in reporting a crime are just two of several charges against a New Albany police officer who was arrested this week.

State Police say the investigation into that New Albany officer, Chad Armenta, began on April 29, 2024 when the New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey contacted the State Police Sellersburg Post and asked them to look into accusations of harassment and possible misconduct committed by Armenta.

Detectives say they learned Armenta went to a woman’s home while off-duty and refused to leave after being asked repeatedly to do so. She also says that Armenta showed up uninvited.

Investigators say they also have recorded phone conversations revealing that Armenta used his position as a police officer to interfere with an investigation after the woman placed a call reporting his actions to the New Albany Police Department.

Armenta was arrested Wednesday on the following charges:

-Official Misconduct (2 counts) – Level 6 Felony

-Stalking – Level 6 Felony

-Criminal Trespass – A Misdemeanor

-Interference in Reporting a Crime – A Misdemeanor

-Harassment – B Misdemeanor

The post New Albany Police Officer Accused of Stalking appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

