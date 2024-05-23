Listen Live
Noblesville KFC Catches Fire, No One Injured

Published on May 23, 2024

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Fire Department posted on X Thursday that a fire had broken out at a Kentucky Fried Chicken on 400 Sheridan Road.

The fire took place early on Thursday morning, while the KFC was closed. The building was unoccupied when firefighters arrived. The NFD were notified of the fire when someone called to report heavy smoke coming from the restaurant.

No one was injured in the response. The NFD is investigating what may have caused the fire.

It is unknown when the KFC will re-open.

Pictures from KFC Fire From NFD

Source: Noblesville Fire Department / NFD

Source: Noblesville Fire Department / NFD

Source: Noblesville Fire Department / NFD

