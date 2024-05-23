Listen Live
Entertainment

Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Warsaw

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A little-known bounce group from New Orleans is accusing music icon Beyoncé and bounce pioneer Big Freedia of jacking their lyric in a new lawsuit.

The suit was file on May 22 in the Eastern District of Louisiana by a group known as “Da Showstoppaz.” The four members of the group – Tessa Avie, Keva Bourgeois, Henri Braggs and Brian Clark – filed over the usage of the phrase “release a wiggle.”

The phrase in question was used by Big Freedia in her 2014 song, “Explode.” Da Showstoppaz claim that Freedia (real name Freddie Ross) took the line from their 2002 song, “Release A Wiggle,” which was featured on a mixtape by BlackHouse Entertainment.

The complaint claims:

“‘Explode’ infringes on Da Showstoppaz’s ‘Release A Wiggle’ twelve times, as the infringing phrase ‘release yo’ wiggle’ and several other substantially similar phrases are featured prominently in the song and evenly spread out across ‘Explode’s’ furious two-minute and forty-seven second runtime. Any reasonable person listening to ‘Release A Wiggle’ and ‘Explode’ would conclude that the songs are substantially similar.”

Beyoncé is named in the lawsuit because she sampled “Explode” in her monster hit, “Break My Soul,” from her 2022 album Renaissance. The album’s writers and producers (including Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z), as well as companies affiliated with the release of both songs, are also listed as defendants.

Da Showstoppaz are seeking credits and future royalties for both songs, as well as damages in relation to profits that Big Freedia and Beyoncé made for the songs. The group is also seeking damages from Beyoncé’s corresponding Renaissance tour and film.

RELATED: 

Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Entertainment

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close