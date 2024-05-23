Listen Live
How To Develop The Heart of A Leader | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.23.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Develop The Heart of A Leader”

We’ve been talking about growing yourself so you can grow your future and your finances. And I’ve been sharing principles from my business. Ted talk entitled how to turn your setbacks and the comebacks with an added to the excellence. And one of those principles is that you must develop the leader within. Well, how do you do that? Well, you got to keep in mind this concept. That your input determines your output. Garbage in, garbage out. Good stuff in good stuff out. So you’ve gotta fill yourself up with the pure the powerful positive.  

And you gotta be careful. Oh, so very careful. What you allow in your eye. Gate your ear. Gain in your heart gate. What are you watching on television? What are you listening to? Is it encouraging you? Is it uplifting you inspiring or something that just tells you? You do and you’re not worthy of the great things that God has blessed you to be able to do. You gotta fill yourself up with the pure, the powerful and the positive.  

Listen to my whole Ted talk and winwithwillie.com and get ready to go. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

