MAGAts Trevian Kutti And Angela Stanton-King Fight Over Trump Involvement In Ruby Freeman Case

Angela Stanton-King, a Donald Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist who has been a fangirl since the ex-president pardoned her about a decade after she served a two-year sentence for her role in a car theft ring, announced Wednesday that she’s stepping away from the campaign of independent presidential longshot Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who she not-so-faithfully served as his Black voter outreach director. And I’m sure that somewhere someone finds the news of Stanton-King’s departure from RFK’s campaign interesting and newsworthy—but, really, I just want to talk about the MAGA Black-on-MAGA Black crime altercation she had a few days earlier with Trump RICO co-defendant Trevian Kutti, one of two Black defendants who were indicted along with their MAGA messiah and 16 others for allegedly harassing former Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and trying to coerce her into admitting to election fraud that absolutely didn’t happen.

According to MSNBC, Stanton-King and Kutti were engaged in a discussion on X Xpaces last Sunday that devolved into back-and-forth shouting and finger-pointing that folks in the MAGA world might be embarrassed by if they really understood the concept of shame. Basically, these two Black women who always seem like they’re one bad decision away from tattooing Trump’s face on their lower backs turned the discussion into an episode of Real House Negro Wives of the Sunken Place, and it was low-key entertaining.

Stanton-King’s main priority during the heated discussion appeared to be to protect Trump at all costs, even if it meant throwing her Sambo soror under the bus by claiming Kutti had asked her for help pressuring Freeman, and when she declined, Kutti enlisted the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, Harrison Floyd, who is also now a co-defendant in Trump’s RICO case.

“She asked me to contact Ruby Freeman because I was the one running in the election and to ask Ruby Freeman to admit to election fraud,” Stanton-King said. “I told her ‘hell no.’ She was out of her f—–g mind. Never talked to her again. When I didn’t do it, she contacted Harrison Floyd.”

Kutti responded by repeatedly calling Stanton-King a liar and, at one point, even challenged her to tell that same story under oath. Kutti also asked Stanton-King why she would even discuss her ongoing case with her, which means she has possibly smartened up since she risked getting herself into even more legal trouble by being daft enough to send not-so-veiled threats to Freeman on Instagram.

Anyway, here’s more of the MAGAts for Massa melee as reported by MSNBC:

Stanton-King, who had launched a failed congressional bid in 2020, claimed in the X conversation that shewas responsible for connecting Kutti to the Trump campaign and its associates in 2020. Stanton-King repeatedly claimed Trump “knew nothing about” Kutti and Floyd allegedly pressuring Freeman. (I’ll note that Georgia law doesn’t require Trump to have known Kutti personally or to havedirected her actions for her to be his co-defendant.) “I’m letting the world know that President Trump had nothing to do with your bulls–t. This was your publicity stunt,” Stanton-King yelled at Kutti, saying that “Trump is being blamed because you wanted to do some stupid s–t and catch some f—–g clout.” The conversation ultimately devolves into a shouting match, with Stanton-King calling Kutti an “opp” and Kutti calling Stanton-King a “traitor.” For all the shouting, one might wonder if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office was listening and whether she might have some follow-up questions after this outbreak of MAGA infighting.

It’s pretty hilarious how Stanton-King is out here acting like she and Trump are two peas in a plantation pod and she has personal knowledge of what personal knowledge Trump did or didn’t have regarding the harassment of Ruby Freeman, which he himself also engaged in online even after Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye Moss, testified in court that they had been driven from their homes due to the threats they received from duped Trump supporters who were convinced they had rigged the election in Georgia, which they did not.

But Kutti didn’t take the bait and, instead, responded to Stanton-King by telling her, “Good luck to you,” and dipping out of the convo.

So—that was fun.

