Listen Live
Local

Celtics Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers, Haliburton Leaves Game With Leg Injury

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

BOSTON, MA.—The Boston Celtics used a 20-0 run in the second quarter and sustained a double digit lead for much of the second half to take a 2-0 series over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night 126-110.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tied his postseason career high with 40 points.

The Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton to a leg injury right before the start of the fourth quarter. Haliburton had 10 points before he was injured.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points on 13-17 shooting to lead Indiana.

Game 3 is Saturday at 8:30 pm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The post Celtics Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers, Haliburton Leaves Game With Leg Injury appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Celtics Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers, Haliburton Leaves Game With Leg Injury  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Entertainment

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close