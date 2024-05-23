State Police K-9 Tora Retires

PENDLETON, Ind. — A State Police K-9 who has been on the job since 2017 is now retired.
Officers say Tora worked with Senior Trooper Tom Ratliff to become a dual-purpose K-9 for the Pendleton District. This means she and her handler were certified in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, and other categories.
The now-9-year-old Belgian Malinois participated in hundreds of narcotics searches and arrests, school and community demonstrations, and more during her career. Continue reading for a list of her accomplishments.
As Tora “never missed” a day of work in seven years, ISP says she will spend the rest of her days with the Ratliff family, “chasing balls instead of bad guys.”
Tora’s Career Efforts:
- 705 Narcotics Searches
- 288 Narcotics Arrests
- 31 Pounds of Methamphetamine
- 172 Pounds of Marijuana
- 10 Pounds of Heroin
- 1 Pound of Fentanyl
- $18,000 United States Currency
- 139 Other Criminal Arrests
- 32 Tracks
- 52 Building Searches
- 35 Area Searches
- 233 Perimeter Security Details
- 82 Warrant Services
