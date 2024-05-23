PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

PENDLETON, Ind. — A State Police K-9 who has been on the job since 2017 is now retired.

Officers say Tora worked with Senior Trooper Tom Ratliff to become a dual-purpose K-9 for the Pendleton District. This means she and her handler were certified in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, and other categories.

The now-9-year-old Belgian Malinois participated in hundreds of narcotics searches and arrests, school and community demonstrations, and more during her career. Continue reading for a list of her accomplishments.

As Tora “never missed” a day of work in seven years, ISP says she will spend the rest of her days with the Ratliff family, “chasing balls instead of bad guys.”

Tora’s Career Efforts:

705 Narcotics Searches

288 Narcotics Arrests

31 Pounds of Methamphetamine

172 Pounds of Marijuana

10 Pounds of Heroin

1 Pound of Fentanyl

$18,000 United States Currency

139 Other Criminal Arrests

32 Tracks

52 Building Searches

35 Area Searches

233 Perimeter Security Details

82 Warrant Services

The post State Police K-9 Tora Retires appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

State Police K-9 Tora Retires was originally published on wibc.com