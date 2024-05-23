Listen Live
Local

State Police K-9 Tora Retires

Published on May 23, 2024

Image of ISP K-9 Officer Tora

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

PENDLETON, Ind. — A State Police K-9 who has been on the job since 2017 is now retired.

Officers say Tora worked with Senior Trooper Tom Ratliff to become a dual-purpose K-9 for the Pendleton District. This means she and her handler were certified in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, and other categories.

Image of ISP K-9 Officer Tora

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

The now-9-year-old Belgian Malinois participated in hundreds of narcotics searches and arrests, school and community demonstrations, and more during her career. Continue reading for a list of her accomplishments.

As Tora “never missed” a day of work in seven years, ISP says she will spend the rest of her days with the Ratliff family, “chasing balls instead of bad guys.”

Tora’s Career Efforts:

  • 705 Narcotics Searches
  • 288 Narcotics Arrests
  • 31 Pounds of Methamphetamine
  • 172 Pounds of Marijuana
  • 10 Pounds of Heroin
  • 1 Pound of Fentanyl
  • $18,000 United States Currency
  • 139 Other Criminal Arrests
  • 32 Tracks
  • 52 Building Searches
  • 35 Area Searches
  • 233 Perimeter Security Details
  • 82 Warrant Services

