Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead

The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Published on May 24, 2024

Woman Found Dead

Update: After a closer look during the autopsy, it’s been concluded that this death wasn’t a homicide. Detectives took precautions and treated it as a homicide initially due to uncertainties at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will reveal the exact cause and manner of death when the time is right.

INDIANAPOLIS –Detectives are looking into a woman’s death on the near north side early Friday morning. She was found at North Meridian Street and East 16th Street around 2:20 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and a deputy coroner arrived; the case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

This story is developing. We will provide more information as we receive it.

