Dreka Gates Discusses Wellness And Holistic Healing With RoyalTea

| 05.24.24
Of course, we all know that Dreka Gates is a boss in every sense of the word. As a wife (to rapper Kevin Gates), mom and entrepreneur, her 17 years in artist management and development is a major accomplishment, especially in hip-hop. Now, this multi-hyphenate superwoman is venturing into wellness and holistic healing.

Her foray into the wellness game includes her DREKA wellness line of plant-based products and Love’s Harvest, which is all about nurturing a positive experience with cannabis through education and safe access. As if that wasn’t enough, Dreka is also a certified Birth Doula CD and HypnoBirthing® Childbirth Educator. She is also in the process of completing her sex & love coach certification.

Dreka took time from her busy schedule to chat with RoyalTea in the K975 studios about her wellness journey. Check out the full interview above!

