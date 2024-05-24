Listen Live
New Pediatric Patient Rooms Open in Carmel Hospital

Published on May 24, 2024

Image of Riley Children's Health Expansion in Carmel

Source: Photo Courtesy of Riley Children’s Health / IU Health

CARMEL, Ind. — A hospital in Carmel now has more room for pediatric patients.

Riley Children’s Health announced Friday that there are eight new pediatric patient rooms in the I.U. Health North Hospital Emergency Department.

The medical group says it wanted an updated space that would allow doctors and nurses to better care for kids in the E.R. This expansion of the 24/7 Pediatric Emergency Medicine program also includes extra space for support services.

Dr. Dan Slubowski, Medical Director of I.U. Health North’s Emergency Department, explains, “This…space allows our healthcare providers to see the growing number of pediatric patients seeking emergency care.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrated the eight new pediatric patient rooms.

Image of Riley Children's Health Expansion in Carmel

Source: Photo Courtesy of Riley Children’s Health / IU Health

The post New Pediatric Patient Rooms Open in Carmel Hospital appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

