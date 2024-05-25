Sha’Carri Richardson Wins Her First 100m Race Of The Olympic Season

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

It’s always a winning season for Sha’Carri Richardson!

On Saturday, May 25, the athlete won her very first 100m of the Olympic year at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon! The big win officially sets her up to participate in the Olympic Trials next month, followed by the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

Richardson crossed the finish line in an impressive 10.83 seconds, beating two-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica. With this incredible finish, Richardson is now the second-fastest in the world this year, coming in closely behind Jacious Sears from the University of Tennessee who finished the 100m in 10.77 seconds last month.

When asked about her win, the future Olympian explained “I felt great about my race. It’s my (100m season) opener, I would not be human to say that I wasn’t nervous. As my coach says, use that nervousness as motivation.”

The New It Girl

But the Olympic Trials and Games aren’t the only thing Sha’Carri has her eyes on this year. In February, the track star announced that she’s now the face of an exciting fashion collab with Nike and Jacquemus, a project that had been in the works for quite some time.

The collaboration combines style and strength, qualities that define Richardson’s brand as well as the aesthetic of both Nike and Jacquemus. Upon announcing the new venture, she took to Instagram to share images from the collab, as she posed in a slightly ruched white cropped one-shoulder tank and a high-waist maxi-length black skirt. Her hair, which always makes a statement, was styled in intricate cornrows that hung from her crown into a circle on the floor. Pulled away from her face, Sha’Carri’s long braids highlight the runner’s gorgeous cheekbones and trace her fit physique.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C30YjTCO3K7/ “Fashion is so personal, and I definitely use it to express myself — it can show how you feel, your mood, your creativity,” The 23 year old said of the collab in a statement. “From the colors you wear to the risks you take, fashion can be an outlet to show the world a little bit of who you are.” From the Olympics to fashion, Sha’Carri Richardson is coming for it all in 2024! RELATED Sha’Carri Richardson Is Nominated For The Women’s World Athlete Of The Year Award

Sha’Carri Richardson Wins Her First 100m Race Of The Olympic Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com