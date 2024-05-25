Listen Live
Local

Pacers Collapse, Celtics Capitalize to Take Game 3

Published on May 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers squandered an 18-point lead against the Boston Celtics and lost 114-111 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night.

Boston now leads the series 3-0 and can close it out with one more win to advance to the NBA Finals.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out for Game 3 with an injury and could miss the rest of the series.

The Pacers scored 69 points in the first half, but only had 42 in the second half.

Andrew Nembhard lead the Pacers in scoring with 32 points, but had the ball stolen from him by Jrue Holiday with three seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Pacers down one.

Holiday sunk both free throws after being fouled by Pascal Siakam. Siakam had 22 points in the loss and so did Myles Turner for Indiana.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum with 36 points.

Game 4 is Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8 pm.

The post Pacers Collapse, Celtics Capitalize to Take Game 3 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Pacers Collapse, Celtics Capitalize to Take Game 3  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close