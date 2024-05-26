SPEEDWAY, Ind. — In what will be remembered as one of the most incredible duals in the closing laps, Josef Newgarden did what 21 other drivers have ever done: win multiple Indianapolis 500s.
Newgarden, making a breathtaking pass on Pato O’Ward on the final lap of the race, took his second checkered flag in a row in the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
The win means Newgarden will get a $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner as the first driver since Helio Castroneves in 2001 and 2002 to win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years.
The victory is also Roger Penske’s 20th as a team owner.
Scott Dixon, after starting 21st, was able to pull off a splendid fuel strategy to come home in third. Alexander Rossi was also in the battle late with Newgarden but finished fourth. Alex Palou pulled off a fifth-place result.
Also of note, Santino Ferrucci finished eighth, which is his sixth top-ten finish in a row. He has never finished outside the top ten.
The race was delayed a few hours at the start of the day and did not start until around 4:45 pm.
***This story will be updated***
The post Back-To-Back! Josef Newgarden Wins The 108th Indianapolis 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Back-To-Back! Josef Newgarden Wins The 108th Indianapolis 500 was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son
-
Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films