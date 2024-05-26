Listen Live
Back-To-Back! Josef Newgarden Wins The 108th Indianapolis 500

Published on May 26, 2024

Josef Newgarden

Source: Matt Fraver/Penske Entertainment / other

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — In what will be remembered as one of the most incredible duals in the closing laps, Josef Newgarden did what 21 other drivers have ever done: win multiple Indianapolis 500s.

Newgarden, making a breathtaking pass on Pato O’Ward on the final lap of the race, took his second checkered flag in a row in the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The win means Newgarden will get a $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner as the first driver since Helio Castroneves in 2001 and 2002 to win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years.

The victory is also Roger Penske’s 20th as a team owner.

Scott Dixon, after starting 21st, was able to pull off a splendid fuel strategy to come home in third. Alexander Rossi was also in the battle late with Newgarden but finished fourth. Alex Palou pulled off a fifth-place result.

Also of note, Santino Ferrucci finished eighth, which is his sixth top-ten finish in a row. He has never finished outside the top ten.

The race was delayed a few hours at the start of the day and did not start until around 4:45 pm.

***This story will be updated***

