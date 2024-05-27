Listen Live
Hoosier Leaders Recognize Memorial Day

Published on May 27, 2024

WASHINGTON — This Memorial Day, Hoosier leaders are remembering the men and women who have served and died for the United States.

Senator Todd Young Tweeted, “We…honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” while Senator Mike Braun offered a similar sentiment.

Representatives Rudy Yakym and Erin Houchin also marked the occasion, with Yakym writing, “All gave some, but some gave all.” Houchin encouraged, “As we gather with family and friends, let’s take a moment to reflect on their service and sacrifice.”

Congressman Jim Baird even participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. He and others gathered at the headstone of famous Hooiser astronaut and soldier “Gus” Grissom.

 

And, longtime Representative André Carson posted, “Let us honor those who made immense sacrifices for our freedom. To those heroes and their families, we are forever grateful.”

Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Tweeted, “Honoring their memory means recommitting ourselves to a future…that is worthy of the enormous price that was paid to secure it.”

 

Some version of Memorial Day has been celebrated since at least the 1860s, in the wake of the American Civil War. Then, in 1868, General John Logan called for a nationwide “Decoration Day” to mark the graves of fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day as we now know it became a federal holiday over 100 years later, in 1971. Learn more about the holiday here.

