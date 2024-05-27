Listen Live
Local

Police Investigating Shooting Death of Elkhart Teenager

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

ELKHART, Ind. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in Elkhart Saturday night.

Officers learned about the shooting near Portsmouth Drive a few minutes after 9 p.m. Once there, they found the boy – identified as Travelle Moore – near a pond.

Unfortunately, Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, it is not clear what led to his death.

If you know anything about this, please call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825, or 574-296-1888.

The post Police Investigating Shooting Death of Elkhart Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police Investigating Shooting Death of Elkhart Teenager  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Leroy Thomas Shares Heartfelt Worship Anthem ‘Right Here Right Now’

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close