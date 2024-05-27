Morgan County Deputy Returns to Duty After Welfare Check Shooting

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

MORGAN COUNTY, IND –A sheriff’s deputy, Mallory Schwab, who was shot and injured during a welfare check in January, has returned to duty. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that Dep. Schwab was cleared to return to full duty on Wednesday.

Schwab was shot while responding to a welfare check on a 15-year-old boy on Jan. 23. County dispatchers received a 911 call expressing concern about the teen after he made social media posts about possibly harming himself.

Schwab and other deputies arrived at the Martinsville home around 7:30 a.m. They didn’t receive a response when they knocked on the door, but shortly after, the teen fired a gun inside the home, striking Schwab in the shoulder.

She was quickly taken to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis for treatment and was released the same afternoon.

The teenage boy, later identified as 15-year-old Aidan Young, was found dead inside the home after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement.

