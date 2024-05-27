Listen Live
Local

State Police Arrest Former County Auditor

During their investigation, state police found that Eglen altered at least two checks the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

JACKSON COUNTY, IND — Indiana State Police arrested Staci Eglen, a 44-year-old from Seymour and former Jackson County Auditor, on Friday. After a month-long investigation, Eglen faces charges including fraud, official misconduct, and theft.

The investigation started when the State Board of Accounts found suspicious activity related to Eglen.

During their investigation, state police found that Eglen altered at least two checks the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office issued to her for her work at the Hamilton Township Trustee’s Office.

Eglen deposited the checks into her bank account, received cash, and made personal purchases totaling over $18,000.

Eglen faces charges of official misconduct, theft, and fraud, all Level 6 felonies in Indiana. The maximum penalty is 2.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The post State Police Arrest Former County Auditor appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

State Police Arrest Former County Auditor  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Leroy Thomas Shares Heartfelt Worship Anthem ‘Right Here Right Now’

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close