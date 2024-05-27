State Police Arrest Former County Auditor

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

JACKSON COUNTY, IND — Indiana State Police arrested Staci Eglen, a 44-year-old from Seymour and former Jackson County Auditor, on Friday. After a month-long investigation, Eglen faces charges including fraud, official misconduct, and theft.

The investigation started when the State Board of Accounts found suspicious activity related to Eglen.

During their investigation, state police found that Eglen altered at least two checks the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office issued to her for her work at the Hamilton Township Trustee’s Office.

Eglen deposited the checks into her bank account, received cash, and made personal purchases totaling over $18,000.

Eglen faces charges of official misconduct, theft, and fraud, all Level 6 felonies in Indiana. The maximum penalty is 2.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

