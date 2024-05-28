Community Connection Tuesday, May 28th, 2024
We return from the extended weekend with a powerfully informative interview with District 6’s City County Councilor, Dr. Carlos Perkins! Join us as we go in depth with Dr. Perkins on key issues including education, voting, and much more!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son
-
Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films