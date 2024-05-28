Shots Fired By IMPD Officers at Northeast Side Apartment Complex

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–IMPD officers fired shots Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 in the 3800 block of Breen Drive. That’s in the Arborstone Apartments off 38th Street and Post Road.

IMPD said no officers were injured.

They are expected to release more information later in the day.

This is the sixth police shooting in Indianapolis this year.

