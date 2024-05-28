Listen Live
Local

Shots Fired By IMPD Officers at Northeast Side Apartment Complex

Published on May 28, 2024

Police lights

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–IMPD officers fired shots Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 in the 3800 block of Breen Drive. That’s in the Arborstone Apartments off 38th Street and Post Road.

IMPD said no officers were injured.

They are expected to release more information later in the day.

This is the sixth police shooting in Indianapolis this year.

The post Shots Fired By IMPD Officers at Northeast Side Apartment Complex appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

