Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Trina Hairston’s Musical Journey, Unveiling Divine Revelation to Solo Success

| 05.28.24
Dismiss
Trina & JJ Hairston GUMEC

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

In a recent interview on Get Up Mornings, gospel music power couple JJ and Trina Hairston shared insights into their creative process and Trina’s latest solo venture. The conversation shed light on their dynamic partnership and the spiritual journey behind Trina’s new single.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Trina, known for her collaborations with YP, revealed that her solo project was inspired by a divine revelation. She recounted, “I actually heard God giving me a song in a dream,” explaining how the idea initially belonged to JJ but evolved into something bigger.

JJ, known for his musical prowess, played a pivotal role in encouraging Trina to step out of her comfort zone. He shared, “I’ve always had to push her more than she believed she could go.” This encouragement led to the creation of Trina’s single “Sanctified,” which made its exclusive debut on the Erica Campbell Show.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

During the interview, Mr. Griff highlighted the significance of Trina’s solo endeavor, emphasizing that it adds a new dimension to their musical repertoire. Trina’s EP “Sanctified,” which includes the titular single, is now available on all digital platforms, showcasing her growth as an artist.

Apart from music, Trina is also a published author, having written a book titled “Deep Work.” Her multifaceted talents and spiritual journey were evident throughout the interview, resonating with fans and listeners.

Related Article: Pastor JJ Hairston’s Powerful Message on Discipleship | Fresh Word Friday

The conversation delved into the personal dynamic between JJ and Trina in the studio, with Trina humorously mentioning that she refers to JJ as “James” during their creative sessions. “I just had to humble myself and just just take a note from him,” Trina shared.

Listeners are encouraged to check out Trina’s EP “Sanctified” to experience her inspiring musical journey firsthand.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Trina Hairston’s Musical Journey, Unveiling Divine Revelation to Solo Success  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Entertainment

Erica Campbell Earns Five Nominations as Stellar Awards Unveils Nominees

Local

‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips to Perform at Indy 500

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close