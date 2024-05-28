Listen Live
Local

23-Year-Old Greenwood Man’s Body Found in Lake Lemon

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.

Source: (Photo by Indiana DNR.)

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating after the body of a young Greenwood man was found in Lake Lemon Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 23-year-old Nathan Stout had been with his friends near the beach at Riddle Point Park when he went missing.

A few hours later, conservation officers found his body in Lake Lemon.  Lake Lemon is just northeast of Bloomington, Indiana.

At this time, it is not clear what led to his death.

The post 23-Year-Old Greenwood Man’s Body Found in Lake Lemon appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

23-Year-Old Greenwood Man’s Body Found in Lake Lemon  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Local

‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips to Perform at Indy 500

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close