Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.29.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities”

In this time of challenge and change. I want to give you tips. Come back. Napoleon Hill, author of the landmark book Think and Grow Rich and my friend Doctor Dennis Kimbrough, the author of Think and Grow rich or black choice, both said wherever you find a challenge, a crisis. You will also find an opportunity. They both say that every adversity contains at the same time a seed of equivalent opportunity if there were no problems, there would be no opportunities. 

And you don’t even have to go look for a problem. The problem will find you. Yet we can turn the setbacks into comebacks by changing our thinking and looking for the opportunities in the midst of the adversity. You must decide to stay positive and decide if you wanna see a set back that you can cry about or do you want to see an opportunity that you should be excited about. It’s your choice. I recommend that you choose to be excited about the future so you can win.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Local

‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips to Perform at Indy 500

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close