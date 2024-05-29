Community Connection Wednesday, May 29th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, the jury begins deliberation in Trump’s Hush Money trial. We go in depth on when to expect a verdict, what the future holds for the former president, and what a conviction would mean for his current campaign. Then, looking for ways to keep the kids sharp during summer break? Jasmine Sanders of The Mind Trust joins us with a new program just for you! Learn more about Indy Summer Learning Labs below!
