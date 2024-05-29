PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday, May 29th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, the jury begins deliberation in Trump’s Hush Money trial. We go in depth on when to expect a verdict, what the future holds for the former president, and what a conviction would mean for his current campaign. Then, looking for ways to keep the kids sharp during summer break? Jasmine Sanders of The Mind Trust joins us with a new program just for you! Learn more about Indy Summer Learning Labs below!

https://www.indysummerlearninglabs.com/