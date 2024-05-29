Listen Live
These Over-The-Top Prom Send-Offs Were Better Than The Actual Prom

From 'Cinderalla' to Beauty and a literal beast, these prom send-offs were the most elaborate of events - even bigger than the prom.

Published on May 29, 2024

Over the years, prom has evolved from a high school formal to an over-the-top event with luxurious vehicles, custom dresses, and the most elaborate prom send-offs. What is a prom send-off you ask? Whereas the prom used to be the grand finale, parents have taken the one-in-a-lifetime experience to new levels by sending their kids off in style. These prom send-offs are bigger and better than the actual prom.

MUST SEE: The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

This year, we’ve seen Booker T. Washington High School’s once-upon-a-time prom parade, and a parking lot transformed into a beautiful chateau straight out of a scene from Cinderella.

Cinderella Prom Send-off

This mother-and-daughter duo went viral for the most over-the-top prom send-off to date. The mother, who goes by the name Treva on Instagram, went above and beyond to give her daughter a magical viral moment. According to Treva, it took 12 hours to transform a Philly parking lot into an imaginative landscape the neighborhood could enjoy.

“From my “parking lot” to my baby’s “dream Prom Send Off”! The transition started at 5am and ended at approximately 5pm. Twelve hours of hard labor to birth what will forever be known as the Home of the “Philly Princess” 👑 @zarswerv,” she captioned a video of the setup.

In the official video clip, Treva thanked the design team for bringing her vision to life and all the supporters who came out to see her daughter Azar off to prom. “This video only captures an ounce of how magical that night was 🙌 I hope you enjoy it.” It was surely a send-off for a princess.

Beauty & The Beast Prom Send-Off

Booker T. Washington High School held a fairytale-themed prom parade dubbed the Met Gala for teens. Students arrived in horse-drawn carriages, full costumes, and the most stunning dresses with trains. Two students stood out for their modern takes on Beauty & The Beast and for good reason.

“Once Upon a Time: Does the Shoe Fit?” was the official theme. From Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf, Belle and a real-life beast, Cinderella, Aladdin, Princess and The Frog to Pirates of the Caribbean, every student understood the assignment.

 

Prom 2024 was one for the fairytale books, what will these kids do for their college graduations, baby showers, and weddings? Whew!

