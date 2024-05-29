Get ready to spend some more money if you speed! Maryland Department of Transportation sent out a reminder on Wednesday that beginning on June 1st, the fines for speed camera violations will increase to $80 in work zones. Right now, the fine for an automated speeding violation in a work zone is $40. This now allows the state to put more speeding cameras up in work zones around the state.
The post Maryland Work Zone Speed Camera Penalties Will Now Increase To $80 appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Work Zone Speed Camera Penalties Will Now Increase To $80 was originally published on 92q.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films
-
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son