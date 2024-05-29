Listen Live
Charges Dismissed Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler

Published on May 29, 2024

Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round

Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY-– All charges have been dropped against the world’s number one golfer Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler was charged with assault of a police officer as he was attempting to enter the PGA Championship in Kentucky about two weeks ago.

Police say Scheffler ignored instructions while police were investigating a traffic fatality. Scheffler said it was a big misunderstanding.

The Jefferson County attorney dismissed the charges in court today.

The post Charges Dismissed Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

