JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY-– All charges have been dropped against the world’s number one golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler was charged with assault of a police officer as he was attempting to enter the PGA Championship in Kentucky about two weeks ago.
Police say Scheffler ignored instructions while police were investigating a traffic fatality. Scheffler said it was a big misunderstanding.
The Jefferson County attorney dismissed the charges in court today.
The post Charges Dismissed Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Charges Dismissed Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films
-
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son