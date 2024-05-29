Listen Live
Kassandra Toussaint Of Dream Defenders Is Learning To Lead Her Community

"There is hope that we can come together and fight for the change that we want to see in the world," Toussaint said.

| 05.29.24
Dream Defenders

Source: marjua / Dream Defenders

Dream Defenders training lead and Florida International University student Kassandra Toussaint began her social justice journey in 2020 during the George Floyd uprisings when she realized the protests were bigger than just her.

“Everyone was going through so many similar problems trying to make it through life and be as free as possible,” Toussaint said.

Now, she’s learning everything she can to become a great leader for the organization and her community.

“Dream Defenders taught me about the systems and structures that harm so many people like myself and my family,” she said. “It taught me that there is hope that we can come together and fight for the change that we want to see in the world.”

When Kassandra takes the lead on certain events or topics she always makes sure anyone she’s teaching feels like they are a part of something bigger than themselves.

“The one thing that I want people to leave with when they leave one of the trainings I facilitate is that there is hope and that we can do it together. I don’t want anyone to ever feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders alone,” said Toussaint. “I want them to know that there is an entire community that is dedicated to seeing the changes that we want to see in the world. “

Who are the Dream Defenders?

Dream Defenders was founded in April 2012 after the tragic killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. 

The group was marching and fighting for justice for Trayvon and so many like him.

For deeper insights into the ethos of Dream Defenders and its dynamic partnership with NewsOne, we invite you to watch the video above.

Click here if you would like to learn more about Dream Defenders.

SEE ALSO:

Still On The Journey: The Women Who Are Defending Black America’s Freedom Dream

Reclaiming Journalism: Dream Defenders And NewsOne Announce Partnership For Media Justice

The post Kassandra Toussaint Of Dream Defenders Is Learning To Lead Her Community appeared first on NewsOne.

