Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

A Lesson In Pride And Prosperity | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.30.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Lesson In Pride And Prosperity”

I learned some powerful lessons from working with Ford Motors when I was able to help them go from the brink of bankruptcy to billion dollar profits. Those lessons are in my book turned setbacks into greenbacks. One of those lessons is don’t let your pride poison your prosperity. When money gets tight in our economy, we must not let our pride get in the way of our prosperity. 

I share a story in the book about a CEO named Duke Green. I interviewed him and he had built a big company. But then as recession hit, money got tight, so he personally paid his employers out of his own resources rather than himself and supported himself by driving a trash truck at night, he said. He did it in college and do it again. He drove that trash truck for a year until the economy got better and as a result he was able to keep the people on his payroll and not fire anyone. And a few years later he was able to sell his company for over $500 million. 

I say to you, don’t let your pride poison your prosperity.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

A Lesson In Pride And Prosperity | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Local

‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips to Perform at Indy 500

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close