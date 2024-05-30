Listen Live
Community Connection Thursday, May 30th, 2024

Published on May 30, 2024

A full house today on Community Connection! We lead by welcoming Kurt Moore of Straight Up Mentoring to tell us all about the upcoming Community Love Fest at Washington Park! Next, Educator, Author, and Public Speaker Brother Thomas X gives insight on his commitment to education. Then, Executive Director of the Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation Amina Pierson joins the show with news on an upcoming community fundraiser! Finally, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges returns with a recap from the wide world of sports!

