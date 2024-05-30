Listen Live
Local

NWS: Rain, Warmer Temps Likely in Indiana Soon

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Upcoming Rain and Temperatures

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Rain is likely across Indiana this weekend, but it’s not expected to lead to any severe weather.

“We have a low pressure system moving through and bringing rain with it Friday into Saturday,” said Mike Koch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Koch expects it to affect just about all of Indiana. He says you can also expect it to warm up.

“Next week, we’ll be back into the lower 80s,” said Koch.

Koch says there are also chances for rain early next week, but it’s too early to tell at this point.

The post NWS: Rain, Warmer Temps Likely in Indiana Soon appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

NWS: Rain, Warmer Temps Likely in Indiana Soon  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Local

‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips to Perform at Indy 500

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close