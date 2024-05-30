Listen Live
Gov. Holcomb Leaving on Economic Business Trip in Europe

Published on May 30, 2024

Holcomb at Scouting Luncheon

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb will be heading out on an economic development trip that will include stops in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

The purpose of his visit is to develop and strengthen relationships with micro-electric, semiconductor, and energy partners.

“Coming on the heels of our second Indiana Global Economic Summit, it’s more top-of-mind than ever that our international partners have been key to the record-breaking levels of investment coming into Indiana in the last few years,” said Gov. Holcomb. “These three countries have helped us level up in semiconductors and microelectronics and have forged new and prosperous relationships with our higher education institutions.”

Gov. Holcomb will be out of the state until June 8th. He will be joined by the Indiana Secretary of Commerce, and members of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. He will be meeting with key groups in these foreign countries like the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and the Belgium group Redwire, a company involved in the space industry.

Over 40 countries have more than 1,050 foreign-owned businesses in Indiana. In 2023 those businesses committed to investing $20.49 billion toward locating or expanding in Indiana.

This is Gov. Holcomb’s 23rd international economic business trip and his 3rd of 2024. His travel is being paid for through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

