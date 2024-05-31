Listen Live
From Bankrupt To Blockbuster: The Walt Disney Story | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.31.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “From Bankrupt To Blockbuster: The Walt Disney Story”

I want to give you tips to come back. Setbacks are temporary reversal. But I’m not the end of your story. You might lose a business but as long as you have life and breath you can build a bigger, better, stronger business. We have seen people have gone through hurricanes and tornadoes. They’ve lost everything but have come back. We have seen people have had to file for bankruptcy but have come back stronger and smarter and wiser and gone on to build billion dollar empires.  

We have all seen about know about Disneyland and Disney World, but did you know that before Walt Disney created them, he lost everything, went bankrupt and was penniless. But he continued to dream and fight for that dream and went on to build an empire. You can do the same. You can turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks. You must continue to keep the faith continue to dream big and be willing to keep working on your dream and fighting for your dream.  

