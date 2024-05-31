Listen Live
Community Connection Friday, May 31st, 2024

Published on May 31, 2024

Open Lines & Week in Review on this Friday edition of Community Connection! Join us as we cover yesterday’s verdict of Donald Trump’s hush money trial, what it means for the election, and much more!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson.

