Community Connection Friday, May 31st, 2024
Open Lines & Week in Review on this Friday edition of Community Connection! Join us as we cover yesterday’s verdict of Donald Trump’s hush money trial, what it means for the election, and much more!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson.
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?
-
Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films