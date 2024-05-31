Listen Live
Learn CPR During National CPR and AED Awareness Week

Published on May 31, 2024

Medical student practicing CPR during class at university

Source: FG Trade Latin / Getty

STATEWIDE — If you have been wanting to learn CPR, but have not yet found the time, consider taking a course during National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

From June 1st through the 7th, the American Heart Association will be stressing the importance of knowing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). AEDs (automated external defibrillators) can help hearts get back into rhythm.

Doctors say performing CPR can “double or triple survival rates” for those experiencing cardiac arrest. But, not everyone feels comfortable acting in an emergency, so the AHA is hoping to build Hoosiers’ confidence.

If you would like to learn more about CPR and/or using an AED, head here to find resources near you. Continue reading for a list of ways in which you can become trained.

So, why would people not feel prepared to help, even if they know the basics of CPR?

Well, Tim Harms – Senior Director of Communications for the AHA – believes there are a few reasons for this.

For one, when you hear “CPR,” you may picture chest compressions followed by mouth-to-mouth. Harms says the idea of performing mouth-to-mouth can be an issue for some, due to health or safety concerns.

Thankfully, there is a solution for this.

Many cases of cardiac arrest can be addressed with hands-only CPR. Essentially, this means you can simply do chest compressions while relying on the victim’s internal oxygen supply to provide the needed air.

Another reason people may hesitate to do CPR is for fear of repercussions if the cardiac arrest victim does not survive. If you are worried about this, you should know that Good Samaritan laws are in effect to protect you if you act.

Ways to Learn CPR:

  • Take an Online CPR Course
  • Practice with a CPR Anytime Training Kit
  • Watch a 60-Second Video on Hands-Only CPR
  • Find a Heartsaver Certification Course
A white box with a red and yellow heart on it

Source: Ratchat / Getty

