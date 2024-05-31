Listen Live
News

Senator Braun: Moderate, Independent Voters Key in 2024

Democratic prosecutors brought charges against and convicted former President Donald Trump.

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Mike Braun

Source: PHOTO: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — GOP Senator Mike Braun, having just won Indiana’s Republican gubernatorial primary, thinks former President Donald Trump will rally his base, even with his conviction on 34 felonies. But Braun suggests that moderate and independent voters will ultimately determine the result of the 2024 Presidential election.

“All this business of how we one direction or another is based upon the people in the middle,” he told WIBC’s Tony Katz. “It would be your independents who lean from liberal, moderate, to conservative. And here, moderate to conservative independents will view this (conviction) as a system gone wild.”

Democratic prosecutors brought charges against and convicted former President Donald Trump, with no opposition from Republican lawmakers. Republican Senator Mike Braun says Trump supporters won’t be discouraged by Thursday’s conviction.

“The real decision on what this is all about and what it means to Americans will occur in November,” said Braun. “When this thing was orchestrated, it went through without hesitation. Along the way, we have taken this too far.”

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11 for charges tied to messing with business records to cover up an attempt to sway the 2016 election. This comes just four days before the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee.

The post Senator Braun: Moderate, Independent Voters Key in 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Senator Braun: Moderate, Independent Voters Key in 2024  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Local

‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips to Perform at Indy 500

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close