Senator Braun: Moderate, Independent Voters Key in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — GOP Senator Mike Braun, having just won Indiana’s Republican gubernatorial primary, thinks former President Donald Trump will rally his base, even with his conviction on 34 felonies. But Braun suggests that moderate and independent voters will ultimately determine the result of the 2024 Presidential election.

“All this business of how we one direction or another is based upon the people in the middle,” he told WIBC’s Tony Katz. “It would be your independents who lean from liberal, moderate, to conservative. And here, moderate to conservative independents will view this (conviction) as a system gone wild.”

Democratic prosecutors brought charges against and convicted former President Donald Trump, with no opposition from Republican lawmakers. Republican Senator Mike Braun says Trump supporters won’t be discouraged by Thursday’s conviction.

“The real decision on what this is all about and what it means to Americans will occur in November,” said Braun. “When this thing was orchestrated, it went through without hesitation. Along the way, we have taken this too far.”

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11 for charges tied to messing with business records to cover up an attempt to sway the 2016 election. This comes just four days before the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee.

