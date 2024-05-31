Listen Live
Joe Donnelly Resigning As Ambassador To The Vatican, Returning To Indiana

Published on May 31, 2024

VATICAN CITY — Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly will be returning to Indiana after stepping down from his role as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

The U.S. embassy to the Vatican confirmed Donnelly will depart from the role on July 8th. Donnelly was confirmed as ambassador in 2022 after being nominated by President Biden.

Donnelly previously served six years in the U.S. House and was elected to the Senate in 2012. Donnelly will arrive back in Indiana days before the state Democratic convention.

His office says Donnelly has a few more things to take care of when it comes to the upcoming G7 summit in Italy in June.

It’s a thought that Donnelly may be an option for the State Democratic Party should they want to replace any particular candidates for statewide office before the general election.

