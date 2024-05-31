Listen Live
X To Host Town Hall Events For Donald Trump & Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to sources close to producers of the event, NewsNation and X forged a partnership in support.

Published on May 31, 2024

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Speaks At The Libertarian National Convention

Elon Musk is allowing his X platform to host a series of town hall events featuring presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. according to those familiar with the planning of the events. Although Musk hasn’t officially announced the events, Kennedy seemingly confirmed that he will be part of the town halls.

Via a report from Axios, sources close to the events shared with the outlet Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy will be part of the town halls that will reportedly air live on X, formerly known as Twitter. Further, X and NewsNation, a network known for emphasizing conservative-leaning talking points, will work in partnership to bring the event to the masses.

It would serve as the X platform’s largest foray into the world of politics despite Musk not taking a position on either candidate. So far, moderators are still being sought out and users on X will be able to question the candidates during the event. Moderators will approve questions from viewers

Kennedy has stirred up controversies due to his unique views despite hailing from a legendary family in Democratic Party politics. Kennedy is also a staunch critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 vaccine efforts among other controversial takes.

Trump is also surrounded by controversy after the former president and business mogul was found guilty by a jury in New York on 34 counts via his hush money trial that concluded on Thursday (May 30).

Campaign managers for both Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have not confirmed the participation of the candidates.

