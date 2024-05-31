34-0: Donald Trump Guilty On All Counts In New York Hush Money Trial

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his “hush money” trial in New York City in a historic verdict.

On Thursday (May 30), Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony charges by the jury in his trial for illegally influencing the outcome of the 2016 election by paying “hush money” to an adult film star in New York. As the jury foreperson read the verdict, Trump sat stone-faced, staring each member down. The verdict marks the first time a former American president was convicted of a crime. The crowds outside of the courthouse in lower Manhattan were of course divided – Trump supporters jeered the news while counter-protesters cheered loudly, with some chanting “Lock him up!”

The guilty verdict was reached by the jury after what some observers considered was a short time for deliberation. Trump had been accused of falsifying records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult star Stormy Daniels via his former fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen. The charges of falsifying records carry a potential prison sentence of four years, but Judge Juan Merchan has not signaled that he would impose such a punishment even if the prosecution requests it. The sentencing was set for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Trump’s conviction will not prevent him from campaigning to return to the White House, and his legal team has stated that they would appeal. However, if he were to become president again he couldn’t pardon himself as this was a state case.

Trump’s conviction in the case is also significant as this case was considered the most convoluted as the other trials – local and federal cases in Washington D.C. and Atlanta alleging his interference with the 2020 presidential election results as well as a federal indictment case claiming he hoarded highly-classified documents in Florida – are stalled and won’t go to trial before the Nov. 5 election.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” Trump told reporters after leaving the courtroom, somewhat less boisterous than in previous post-trial appearances. “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here.” At a press conference held later that evening, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg offered brief remarks. Acknowledging the barrage of criticism his office has faced from Trump supporters, he stated that the “only voice that matters is the voice of the jury, and the jury has spoken.”

