Family Of Late Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Releases Reimagined Version Of “All is Well” Featuring His Son

The family of late gospel artist, Troy Sneed, is celebrating his legacy with a new version of his popular song “All is Well.”

Sneed unfortunately passed away at the age of 52 due to complications from COVID-19 in April of 2020. Struggling to deal with his passing, grief continued to cripple the Sneed family after the passing of Troy Jr.

“Ten months later, the suicide of my oldest son compounded that grief and left us numb and paralyzed. However today, with God’s grace, we have learned to maneuver life without the presence of Troy Sr., and Troy Jr. and that includes continuing Troy’s ministry of pouring into God’s people: encouragement, love, and light through his music and from our testimony,” Emily Sneed, wife of the late gospel singer, said.

It’s been four years since the passing of Troy Sr. and Troy Jr. While the family is still working through loss, they have chosen to honor and celebrate the patriarch of the family by creating a new version of a song that once held a top spot on the Billboard gospel charts. The reimagined version of “All is Well” features Troy’s youngest son, Trey, who harmonizes alongside the original vocals of his father.

“I wanted to make this song to honor my father while highlighting the journey of healing that my family got to experience these past 4 years after losing him and my brother,” Trey said. “Even though it did not always seem like it, I see now that the relationship that I had with them, and the lessons and love they were able to pour into me has shaped the village of love I find myself surrounded by today. So, through it all this is my way of telling my father and my brother…All is well.”

Although Troy’s first love was football, the injuries he sustained throughout high school caused him to walk another path leading him to his love for music. Emily worked alongside her husband as the full-time manager of the family label, Emtro Gospel, a mash up on both Emily and Troy’s names. Throughout his music career, he directed the Georgia Mass Choir, sang backup for Whitney Houston in The Preacher’s Wife film, performed uncredited on Youth for Christ’s 2006 Billboard no. 1 single, “The Struggle is Over,” and produced multiple records that included the 13 singles that made the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart.

With music and the memory of Troy bringing comfort to the Sneed family, they are able to celebrate his memory knowing that all will be and all is well.

“‘All is Well’ was one of those songs that was a constant reminder that although it may not feel like it today, all continues to be well. Having Trey add his testimony to it was just another way to honor my Daddy’s lasting impact and uplifting words,” Troy’s daughter Tyler Sneed-Johnson, said.

