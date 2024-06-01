PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ northwest side around 7:15 am Saturday morning. IMPD called to a home in the 3000 block of Armory Lane near West 30th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive. They found a person inside a house suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have detained a person of interest.

The post Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Home on Northwest Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Home on Northwest Side was originally published on wibc.com