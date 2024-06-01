Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Home on Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ northwest side around 7:15 am Saturday morning. IMPD called to a home in the 3000 block of Armory Lane near West 30th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive. They found a person inside a house suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have detained a person of interest.
