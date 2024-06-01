Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Downtown Indy, No Injuries Reported

Published on June 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police say no one was injured when an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in downtown Indy early Saturday morning.

Ofc. Tommy Thompson, a public information officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said that the shooting unfolded around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

IMPD officers were patrolling Georgia and Meridian streets downtown when they heard gunshots. They scouted the area to search for the person shooting and any possible victims.

Soon after, Thompson says they found a person and after engaging with them, an officer fired their weapon.

A short vehicle chase followed, eventually ending in the 800 block of North East Street, a mile-and-a-half away from the original scene. Two people were detained following the pursuit, police say. Officers also found a firearm at the scene, but didn’t give specifics on what type of firearm.

Thompson says there isn’t an ongoing threat to the area. No arrests have been made.

This is the seventh police shooting in Indianapolis this year, according to city data . It is also the fourth in the last month.

The post IMPD: Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Downtown Indy, No Injuries Reported appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Downtown Indy, No Injuries Reported  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AUTO: MAY 31 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration
Sports

How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close