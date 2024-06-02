NWS: Light Scattered Rainfall to Start the Week

Listen Live
Published on June 2, 2024

STATEWIDE — Sunday morning will have some scattered light rain throughout Indiana. That pattern is expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday could see some slightly heavier rainfall and the potential for thunderstorms. David Beachler of the National Weather Service Indianapolis says that an upper-level system over the Great Lakes could bring some more rain later in the week.

Wind speeds will be slightly elevated mid-week as steady winds could get as high as 10 – 15 m.p.h. Gusts would be as high as 20 – 25 m.p.h.

While the week will start off slightly warmer than average with highs in the mid 80’s, heavy cloud cover is expected to bring cooler temperatures to close out the week with highs resting in the mid to lower 70’s.

