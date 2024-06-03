Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Dreams Are The Start Of Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.03.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is Dreams Are The Start Of Success

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best on success, we’ve featured a number of Hall of Fame speakers and I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book. Due to the overwhelming response to the messages that I shared from that book, I’m going to be sharing more tips from the book this week. 

 

In the book, I share, their success is like making a soup where you have to add a number of ingredients to make it great. You start with the base, which in your dreams. Then you must add an ingredient which is action. A dream without an action is an illusion. Let me say it again. A dream without an action is an illusion. 

 

So today I want you to start working on your action plan right down 10 things you can do to make your dreams come true. 10 things! And then go to work on them. Then if you dream, then do you will start to see more of your dreams come true. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Dreams Are The Start Of Success | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Entertainment

Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer

Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close