Dallas Clark Inducted Into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor

Published on June 3, 2024

NFL: JAN 03 Colts at Bills

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2024 season.

Among Colts tight ends, he holds franchise career records for receptions and receiving touchdowns, while ranking second in receiving yards.

“The Colts have had a long and historic tradition of record-breaking tight ends and receivers, and Dallas Clark stands alongside all these greats who have worn the Horseshoe. In today’s game, tight ends have become so much more dynamic and important to the offensive side of the ball, and Dallas was one of the pioneers with his style of play. He was electrifying, tough and dependable on the field and a great teammate and person off the field. And he of course was a key piece in bringing Indianapolis its first world championship. I am so happy to welcome Dallas Clark into our Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor,” said Colts Owner Jim Irsay.

In 2009, Clark started all 16 regular season games and finished with 100 receptions for 1,106 yards (11.1 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. He started three postseason contests, including Super Bowl XLIV, and compiled 18 receptions for 180 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown. Clark was selected Associated Press First Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl. He is one of just eight tight ends in NFL history to register 100 receptions in a single regular season.

Among tight ends in NFL history, Clark ranks 12th in receiving touchdowns (53), tied for 17th in receptions (505) and 26th in receiving yards (5,665).

Along with playing for the Colts, Clark also played for the Baltimore Ravens (2013) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012). He retired as a Colt in 2014.

There are now 19 honorees in the Colts Ring of Honor.

