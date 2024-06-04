PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday, June 4th, 2024

Join us today on Community Connection as we lead with the results of last night’s City County Council meeting for the newly proposed MLS stadium! Then, we welcome James White of CIRA to the show as he explains CIRA’s plan to increase Black Homeownership in Indiana. Finally, looking for a new, unique schooling option for your student? Michelle Brittain-Watts & Amy Burns stop in to tell us all about an astounding new school of the arts!

For More Information on CIRA: http://ciranareb.org