CLOSE
Community Connection Tuesday, June 4th, 2024
Join us today on Community Connection as we lead with the results of last night’s City County Council meeting for the newly proposed MLS stadium! Then, we welcome James White of CIRA to the show as he explains CIRA’s plan to increase Black Homeownership in Indiana. Finally, looking for a new, unique schooling option for your student? Michelle Brittain-Watts & Amy Burns stop in to tell us all about an astounding new school of the arts!
For More Information on CIRA: http://ciranareb.org
For More Information on Edison School of the Arts: http://myips.org/edison
More from Praise Indy
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?
-
July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day